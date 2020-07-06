1926 McMillan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located in a fashionable and vibrant neighborhood just blocks from the renowned Lowest Greenville entertainment district. This quaint and darling Craftsman style bungalow home is ready for move-in with its large front porch and good sized back yard. Living room with hardwoods with built in bookcases. Hardwoods continue through the spacious dining room with pretty french doors. The custom kitchen includes granite and tile counters. Two bedrooms, clean and vacant. A must -see in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in North Texas!