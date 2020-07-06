All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:45 AM

1926 McMillan Avenue

1926 Mc Millan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Mc Millan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a fashionable and vibrant neighborhood just blocks from the renowned Lowest Greenville entertainment district. This quaint and darling Craftsman style bungalow home is ready for move-in with its large front porch and good sized back yard. Living room with hardwoods with built in bookcases. Hardwoods continue through the spacious dining room with pretty french doors. The custom kitchen includes granite and tile counters. Two bedrooms, clean and vacant. A must -see in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in North Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 McMillan Avenue have any available units?
1926 McMillan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 McMillan Avenue have?
Some of 1926 McMillan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 McMillan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1926 McMillan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 McMillan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1926 McMillan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1926 McMillan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1926 McMillan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1926 McMillan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 McMillan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 McMillan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1926 McMillan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1926 McMillan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1926 McMillan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 McMillan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 McMillan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

