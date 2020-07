Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking yoga

Austin Stone Charmer in trendy North Oak Cliff. Hard to find 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms, large walk - in storage space and 4 covered parking spaces. Vibrant urban neighborhood, house is walking distance to the new Tyler Station - yoga, artisan shops and Oak Cliff Brewing Co. On the weekend you are a quick bike ride to the Bishop Arts District! The neighborhood association puts on fun pop up dog park events and craft fairs and has its own dog park.