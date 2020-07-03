1921 California Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious contemporary condo located blocks away from Henderson Ave! This unit not only offers you over-the-top appliances and superior finishes, but it also comes equipped with the latest technology - enjoy the convenience of controlling your blinds, lights, temperature, security system, etc. all from your smartphone. Take a look at the open concept kitchen with island bar counter, set up perfectly to entertain friends and family. Unit comes with a study room or office space, and TWO dry bars - conveniently located in the 2nd floor and rooftop. Be ready to relax and enjoy the cooler Texas weather in the rooftop that also offers you Skyline views. Washer, dryer, patio chair and wine cooler stays with the unit.