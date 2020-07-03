All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:06 PM

1921 California Drive

1921 California Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1921 California Drive, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious contemporary condo located blocks away from Henderson Ave! This unit not only offers you over-the-top appliances and superior finishes, but it also comes equipped with the latest technology - enjoy the convenience of controlling your blinds, lights, temperature, security system, etc. all from your smartphone. Take a look at the open concept kitchen with island bar counter, set up perfectly to entertain friends and family. Unit comes with a study room or office space, and TWO dry bars - conveniently located in the 2nd floor and rooftop. Be ready to relax and enjoy the cooler Texas weather in the rooftop that also offers you Skyline views. Washer, dryer, patio chair and wine cooler stays with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 California Drive have any available units?
1921 California Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 California Drive have?
Some of 1921 California Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 California Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 California Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 California Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 California Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1921 California Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 California Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 California Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 California Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 California Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 California Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 California Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 California Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 California Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 California Drive has units with dishwashers.

