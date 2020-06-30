All apartments in Dallas
Location

1910 Kessler Parkway, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An authentic retreat describes this thoughtfully appointed home designed by noted Lake Flato of Hotel San Jose, Austin & Oaxaca. Tucked away in nature this home perfectly embodies the ideal indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Sunlight streams through huge windows, sliding doors open up to breeze & sky. First wing is open living, dining, kitchen that extend to the backyard & alfresco entertaining area. Master level offers privacy & tree top views. 2nd wing provides additional living area & sitting verandah which connects to guest casita with outdoor shower. Directly across from jogging trail, Stevens Park Golf Course, moments from I30 & Sylvan 30. Feel like you are away from it all, but be anywhere in Dallas in minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Kessler Parkway have any available units?
1910 Kessler Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Kessler Parkway have?
Some of 1910 Kessler Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Kessler Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Kessler Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Kessler Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Kessler Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1910 Kessler Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Kessler Parkway offers parking.
Does 1910 Kessler Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Kessler Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Kessler Parkway have a pool?
No, 1910 Kessler Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Kessler Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1910 Kessler Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Kessler Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Kessler Parkway has units with dishwashers.

