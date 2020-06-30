1910 Kessler Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An authentic retreat describes this thoughtfully appointed home designed by noted Lake Flato of Hotel San Jose, Austin & Oaxaca. Tucked away in nature this home perfectly embodies the ideal indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Sunlight streams through huge windows, sliding doors open up to breeze & sky. First wing is open living, dining, kitchen that extend to the backyard & alfresco entertaining area. Master level offers privacy & tree top views. 2nd wing provides additional living area & sitting verandah which connects to guest casita with outdoor shower. Directly across from jogging trail, Stevens Park Golf Course, moments from I30 & Sylvan 30. Feel like you are away from it all, but be anywhere in Dallas in minutes.