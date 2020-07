Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated playground microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

MUST SEE!! Beautifully updated home features new Oven, Microwave and new light fixtures! Both bathrooms remodeled! Freshly painted throughout! New laminated wood on second floor. Conveniently located in Dallas, close to Mountain View College and highways. Community features playground. Please email to schedule a showing!