1902 Fernwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

OWNER FINANCE OPTION. Wow, don't miss out on this total rehab with corner lot overlooking greenbelt. Large front porch with large walk out covered patio in the backyard. Two living areas with breakfast bar. built in microwave, with access to from family room and dining room. Southern charm paneling in kitchen with original pine wood floors. Enjoy your master bedroom with windows galore allowing the sun to come in and brighten up your morning. Open concept with original cabinets in the front room. Dutch door leading from master out to patio. This home qualifies for no money down with approved credit. Buyers, please verify schools, and square footage.