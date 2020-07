Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Artisan flat in the heart of Knox Henderson now available for lease. 605 square feet of urban living featuring granite counter tops, black appliances, FULL washer dryer connections, and walnut wide plank wood flooring. Property is gated with controlled access. Walking to distance to all the action on Henderson but in a boutique building.