All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18907 Platte River Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18907 Platte River Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

18907 Platte River Way

18907 Platte River Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18907 Platte River Way, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfort 3 bedroom 2 baths home closed to George Bush and Midway. Well maintained and updated including all granite counter tops, kitchen sink, stove and vent, all bathroom cabinets, sinks, and faucets, carpet, vinyl in wet areas, ceiling fans, blinds, locks. Fairly new AC and laminated wood floor in living room, hallway, and 1 bedroom; additional insulation reduce energy. Very convenient just minutes away from Dallas tollway and George Bush, between Marsh and Josey. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18907 Platte River Way have any available units?
18907 Platte River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18907 Platte River Way have?
Some of 18907 Platte River Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18907 Platte River Way currently offering any rent specials?
18907 Platte River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18907 Platte River Way pet-friendly?
No, 18907 Platte River Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18907 Platte River Way offer parking?
Yes, 18907 Platte River Way offers parking.
Does 18907 Platte River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18907 Platte River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18907 Platte River Way have a pool?
No, 18907 Platte River Way does not have a pool.
Does 18907 Platte River Way have accessible units?
No, 18907 Platte River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18907 Platte River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18907 Platte River Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University