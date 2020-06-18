18907 Platte River Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Comfort 3 bedroom 2 baths home closed to George Bush and Midway. Well maintained and updated including all granite counter tops, kitchen sink, stove and vent, all bathroom cabinets, sinks, and faucets, carpet, vinyl in wet areas, ceiling fans, blinds, locks. Fairly new AC and laminated wood floor in living room, hallway, and 1 bedroom; additional insulation reduce energy. Very convenient just minutes away from Dallas tollway and George Bush, between Marsh and Josey. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address.