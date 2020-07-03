All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18620 Gibbons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18620 Gibbons Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:45 AM

18620 Gibbons Drive

18620 Gibbons Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18620 Gibbons Dr, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home with spacious LV area, soaring ceilings & romantic fireplace. Gourmet kitchen is cooks delight-- beautiful granite counter tops, updated appliances including stainless built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and gas cook top. Beautiful updated flooring throughout! Relax in private Master retreat with over sized jetted tub, luxurious frame-less shower, His and Hers vanities & huge walk-in closet. Plant ledges, art niches and exquisite architectural accents throughout! Flowing floor plan has upstairs hallway bridge connecting secondary bedrooms & game room with built-ins. Updated plush carpeting, light fixtures, fans & more! See list of updates in transaction desk...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18620 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18620 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18620 Gibbons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18620 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18620 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18620 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18620 Gibbons Drive offers parking.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18620 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University