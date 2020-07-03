18620 Gibbons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Home with spacious LV area, soaring ceilings & romantic fireplace. Gourmet kitchen is cooks delight-- beautiful granite counter tops, updated appliances including stainless built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and gas cook top. Beautiful updated flooring throughout! Relax in private Master retreat with over sized jetted tub, luxurious frame-less shower, His and Hers vanities & huge walk-in closet. Plant ledges, art niches and exquisite architectural accents throughout! Flowing floor plan has upstairs hallway bridge connecting secondary bedrooms & game room with built-ins. Updated plush carpeting, light fixtures, fans & more! See list of updates in transaction desk...