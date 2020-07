Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great home located just blocks from White Rock Lake and the Arboretum. This home has a spacious, fully fenced back yard (perfect for a dog) with a deck off the house, and a single stall garage. The kitchen has a french door fridge, electric stove, and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer located off the kitchen. This house is ready to move in, don't miss this great opportunity near everything!