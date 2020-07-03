1841 Dudley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light & Bright! Modern Remodel! Move in Ready! Home in sought after Oak Cliff in Downtown Dallas; the neighborhood offers parks, schools & is steps from movies, restaurants, shopping & much more! Its been beautifully remodeled & offers 3 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom plus a new stacked washer-dryer closet w- fun barn door. It's a desirable one story home with 1 car garage. The home has an open layout with a great room. Kitchen boasts new dishwasher, disposal, electric range & fridge w- water line. Bonus: the dazzling Dallas skyline can be seen nearby. Come by & check it out! Welcome Home!