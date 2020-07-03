All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1841 Dudley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1841 Dudley Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1841 Dudley Avenue

1841 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1841 Dudley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light & Bright! Modern Remodel! Move in Ready! Home in sought after Oak Cliff in Downtown Dallas; the neighborhood offers parks, schools & is steps from movies, restaurants, shopping & much more! Its been beautifully remodeled & offers 3 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom plus a new stacked washer-dryer closet w- fun barn door. It's a desirable one story home with 1 car garage. The home has an open layout with a great room. Kitchen boasts new dishwasher, disposal, electric range & fridge w- water line. Bonus: the dazzling Dallas skyline can be seen nearby. Come by & check it out! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
1841 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 1841 Dudley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1841 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Dudley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1841 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 Dudley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Dudley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University