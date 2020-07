Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable cottage in Oak Cliff near Bishop Arts District close to lots of restaurants and shopping. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and refrigerator. Huge living area with corner fireplace. Both bedrooms have original hardwood floors. Charming bath with tile flooring. Inviting covered porch and nice covered patio - perfect for entertaining. Easy to show and available for immediate occupancy!