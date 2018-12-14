All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1826 Ramsey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1826 Ramsey Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 AM

1826 Ramsey Avenue

1826 Ramsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1826 Ramsey Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Great property for beginners or downsizers. Cozy 1 bedroom duplex close to the Dallas Zoo. Easy access to downtown Dallas, dining and shopping This unit has individual electric and gas meters and a shared water meter. Landlord will charge a water, waste water, sewage, sanitation fee in addition to your monthly rent. Application to be accompanied by 4 most recent check stubs or tax documents for proof of income and app fee in the form of a money order made payable to listing agent. $50 app fee per adult over age 18 that will be living in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have any available units?
1826 Ramsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1826 Ramsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Ramsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Ramsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Ramsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Ramsey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University