Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM

1822 Lea Crest Dr

1822 Lea Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Lea Crest Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom 1 Bath - Amazing 4 bedroom 1 bath located in the Cedar Crest area. This updated home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. The beautiful kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. This home is a must see.

MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door( Stays with property)
2. 55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator (Stays with property)

(RLNE5762382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have any available units?
1822 Lea Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have?
Some of 1822 Lea Crest Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Lea Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Lea Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Lea Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Lea Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 1822 Lea Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Lea Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 1822 Lea Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1822 Lea Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Lea Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Lea Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

