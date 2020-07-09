1822 Lea Crest Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedroom 1 Bath - Amazing 4 bedroom 1 bath located in the Cedar Crest area. This updated home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. The beautiful kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. This home is a must see.



MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:

1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door( Stays with property)

2. 55 inch Television

3. Refrigerator (Stays with property)



(RLNE5762382)