1820 Stevens Bluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A rare lease opportunity at the High Grove of West Kessler Heights! A community which boasts pet friendly, private parks and is within walking distance to Bishop Arts & is minutes from downtown. This home features a unique & open floor plan with large windows, high ceilings, and ample outdoor space. The top quality finishes include hardwoods throughout, chef’s kitchen, quartz counter tops, over sized island, gas cook top,stainless-steel appliances. The master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, dbl sinks, large walk-in shower. The bonus large second living area on the 4th floor which opens up to a rooftop living center with unobstructed views perfect for entertaining or be your daily oasis in the city.