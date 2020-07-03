All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18116 Peppy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18116 Peppy Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

18116 Peppy Place

18116 Peppy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18116 Peppy Place, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Take a look at our 3D Tour on this listing!! West Plano ISD 4-3 with tons of appeal and designer touches. Wow factor and artistic details abound. Soaring ceilings and hand painted finished concrete floors flow through large entertaining areas. Central wet bar. Recently replaced windows. The spacious kitchen opens to a large family room with a 2nd fireplace. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and double ovens. With the Master Suite and a split secondary bedroom down, this home checks all the boxes. Game room, card nook and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Lots of storage plus a 3 car garage. Inside 190 with great access and West Plano schools. Lawn care is included. Single car garage 19x12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18116 Peppy Place have any available units?
18116 Peppy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18116 Peppy Place have?
Some of 18116 Peppy Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18116 Peppy Place currently offering any rent specials?
18116 Peppy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18116 Peppy Place pet-friendly?
No, 18116 Peppy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18116 Peppy Place offer parking?
Yes, 18116 Peppy Place offers parking.
Does 18116 Peppy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18116 Peppy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18116 Peppy Place have a pool?
No, 18116 Peppy Place does not have a pool.
Does 18116 Peppy Place have accessible units?
No, 18116 Peppy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18116 Peppy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18116 Peppy Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University