18116 Peppy Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Take a look at our 3D Tour on this listing!! West Plano ISD 4-3 with tons of appeal and designer touches. Wow factor and artistic details abound. Soaring ceilings and hand painted finished concrete floors flow through large entertaining areas. Central wet bar. Recently replaced windows. The spacious kitchen opens to a large family room with a 2nd fireplace. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and double ovens. With the Master Suite and a split secondary bedroom down, this home checks all the boxes. Game room, card nook and 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Lots of storage plus a 3 car garage. Inside 190 with great access and West Plano schools. Lawn care is included. Single car garage 19x12.