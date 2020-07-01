1810 W Five Mile Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 MONTHS BEFORE SECURITY DEPOSIT IS DUE BECAUSE OF COVID-19 FOR THIS PROPERTY. This Totally Renovated home that is move-in ready on a big corner lot. New Roof and AC unit with repaired foundation that comes with warranty. There is a master bedroom downstairs, and 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs. There are 2 1-2 bathrooms with premium upgrades. Open Floor concept with 2 living areas. Family room with mosaic tiled fireplace & custom bookshelves that opens to granite counter-tops in the modern styled kitchen. This home has plenty of storage options upstairs and downstairs.