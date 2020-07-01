All apartments in Dallas
1810 W Five Mile Parkway

1810 West Five Mile Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1810 West Five Mile Parkway, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 MONTHS BEFORE SECURITY DEPOSIT IS DUE BECAUSE OF COVID-19 FOR THIS PROPERTY. This Totally Renovated home that is move-in ready on a big corner lot. New Roof and AC unit with repaired foundation that comes with warranty. There is a master bedroom downstairs, and 3 nice size bedrooms upstairs. There are 2 1-2 bathrooms with premium upgrades. Open Floor concept with 2 living areas. Family room with mosaic tiled fireplace & custom bookshelves that opens to granite counter-tops in the modern styled kitchen. This home has plenty of storage options upstairs and downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have any available units?
1810 W Five Mile Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have?
Some of 1810 W Five Mile Parkway's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 W Five Mile Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1810 W Five Mile Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 W Five Mile Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway offers parking.
Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have a pool?
No, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 W Five Mile Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 W Five Mile Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

