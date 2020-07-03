18012 Benchmark Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

~~ Location, Location, Location ~~ North Dallas home in a mature neighborhood with Plano ISD! This centrally located two story home features an open, flowing floor plan with lots of natural light, 4 large bedrooms, gameroom, wood floors throughout, a wet bar, lovely back yard - lots of space for a comfortable living! The master bedroom features it's own see through fireplace and a very spacious closet. Reap the benefit of living centrally with access to DNT, 75, GB, 635 all major thoroughfares, skip the commute. Shopping is a breeze with major grocers like Central Market and ample shopping within minutes.