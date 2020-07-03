All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18012 Benchmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18012 Benchmark Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

18012 Benchmark Drive

18012 Benchmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18012 Benchmark Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
~~ Location, Location, Location ~~ North Dallas home in a mature neighborhood with Plano ISD! This centrally located two story home features an open, flowing floor plan with lots of natural light, 4 large bedrooms, gameroom, wood floors throughout, a wet bar, lovely back yard - lots of space for a comfortable living! The master bedroom features it's own see through fireplace and a very spacious closet. Reap the benefit of living centrally with access to DNT, 75, GB, 635 all major thoroughfares, skip the commute. Shopping is a breeze with major grocers like Central Market and ample shopping within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18012 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
18012 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18012 Benchmark Drive have?
Some of 18012 Benchmark Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18012 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18012 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18012 Benchmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18012 Benchmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18012 Benchmark Drive offer parking?
No, 18012 Benchmark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18012 Benchmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18012 Benchmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18012 Benchmark Drive have a pool?
No, 18012 Benchmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18012 Benchmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 18012 Benchmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18012 Benchmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18012 Benchmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University