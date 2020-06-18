All apartments in Dallas
17832 Bottlebrush Drive

17832 Bottle Brush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17832 Bottle Brush Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
This beautiful brand-new property awaits you! Spacious and bright, never lived in 2-story home available for rent in the most sought-after Plano ISD! Minutes’ walk from UT Dallas, this centrally located home allows easy access to PGBT, DNT, and US75. Ready to move in, this home features a crisp, modern, open design and includes upgraded hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and blinds throughout. The first floor has a spacious and open living room,, dining room, and master while the second floor has comes with a game room along with three other bedrooms and full baths. Master bedroom has spacious His and Hers closet. Rent includes pest control services and HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have any available units?
17832 Bottlebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have?
Some of 17832 Bottlebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17832 Bottlebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17832 Bottlebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17832 Bottlebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive offer parking?
No, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17832 Bottlebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17832 Bottlebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

