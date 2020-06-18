17832 Bottlebrush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

This beautiful brand-new property awaits you! Spacious and bright, never lived in 2-story home available for rent in the most sought-after Plano ISD! Minutes’ walk from UT Dallas, this centrally located home allows easy access to PGBT, DNT, and US75. Ready to move in, this home features a crisp, modern, open design and includes upgraded hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and blinds throughout. The first floor has a spacious and open living room,, dining room, and master while the second floor has comes with a game room along with three other bedrooms and full baths. Master bedroom has spacious His and Hers closet. Rent includes pest control services and HOA dues.