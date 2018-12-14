17744 Knollmeadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool hot tub

Enter the airy interior with vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms, and lots of natural light! Master bedroom downstairs with a large walk in closet, glass enclosed shower, his & her sinks, and garden tub to relax in. Two bedrooms and a game room are located upstairs that overlook the living room. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances-REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!! Need to work from home? Utilize the formal dining or upstairs room as your space for a home work office. Step outdoors to Spend time in the fresh air under the pergola and lounge by the pool. Your awaiting backyard oasis with an inground pool, spa, and an outdoor shower, makes this the Quarantine Life that you’ve been dreaming of.