Dallas, TX
17744 Knollmeadow Lane
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

17744 Knollmeadow Lane

17744 Knollmeadow Lane · No Longer Available
Dallas
Location

17744 Knollmeadow Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
hot tub
Enter the airy interior with vaulted ceilings, spacious rooms, and lots of natural light! Master bedroom downstairs with a large walk in closet, glass enclosed shower, his & her sinks, and garden tub to relax in. Two bedrooms and a game room are located upstairs that overlook the living room. Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances-REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!! Need to work from home? Utilize the formal dining or upstairs room as your space for a home work office. Step outdoors to Spend time in the fresh air under the pergola and lounge by the pool. Your awaiting backyard oasis with an inground pool, spa, and an outdoor shower, makes this the Quarantine Life that you’ve been dreaming of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have any available units?
17744 Knollmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have?
Some of 17744 Knollmeadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17744 Knollmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17744 Knollmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17744 Knollmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane offer parking?
No, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane has a pool.
Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17744 Knollmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17744 Knollmeadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

