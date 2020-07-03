17284 Yellow Bells Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Choice of RICHARDSON OR PLANO schools!! Brand new 1 story home in the master planned community of University Place. 4 bedrooms plus study!!! Kitchen and dining area are open to the large living room with fireplace. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, soaking tub and a walk-in shower.Extended covered patio overlooks full size back yard. Refrigerator is available. HOA fees paid by the owner.1 pet under 30 lbs with owners approval.