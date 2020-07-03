All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17284 Yellow Bells Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17284 Yellow Bells Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

17284 Yellow Bells Drive

17284 Yellow Bells Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17284 Yellow Bells Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Choice of RICHARDSON OR PLANO schools!! Brand new 1 story home in the master planned community of University Place. 4 bedrooms plus study!!! Kitchen and dining area are open to the large living room with fireplace. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, soaking tub and a walk-in shower.Extended covered patio overlooks full size back yard. Refrigerator is available. HOA fees paid by the owner.1 pet under 30 lbs with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have any available units?
17284 Yellow Bells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have?
Some of 17284 Yellow Bells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17284 Yellow Bells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17284 Yellow Bells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17284 Yellow Bells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive offer parking?
No, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have a pool?
No, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have accessible units?
No, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17284 Yellow Bells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17284 Yellow Bells Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University