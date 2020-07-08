Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
1726 Seevers Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM
1 of 5
1726 Seevers Avenue
1726 Seevers Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dallas
Cedar Crest
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
1726 Seevers Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Dorm-Unit is only a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with its own entrance. NO Kitchen. Ready for someone to make it their nest.Tenants will also pay for water and electric. Contact agent for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have any available units?
1726 Seevers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1726 Seevers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Seevers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Seevers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Seevers Avenue offers parking.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have a pool?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Seevers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Seevers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
