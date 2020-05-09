All apartments in Dallas
1717 Arts Plaza

Location

1717 Arts Plaza, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Residence 1905 is a 1-bedroom, 2-bath home plus a study that captures the essence of all that is happening in the burgeoning Arts District. Unobstructed western views of the Arts District are framed by 10-foot window walls that overlook an expansive terrace. Appealing hallmarks of the home include 11-foot ceilings; museum finished walls and marble flooring, each lending itself to a dramatic gallery-like feel. An extensive use of lighting and clearstory windows create an optimal atmosphere of space and brightness regardless of the time of day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Arts Plaza have any available units?
1717 Arts Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Arts Plaza have?
Some of 1717 Arts Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Arts Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Arts Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Arts Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Arts Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1717 Arts Plaza offer parking?
No, 1717 Arts Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Arts Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Arts Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Arts Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Arts Plaza has a pool.
Does 1717 Arts Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1717 Arts Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Arts Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Arts Plaza has units with dishwashers.

