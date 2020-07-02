1700 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE AVAILABLE WITH AMAZING VIEWS!! Property amenities include 24hr concierge services,onsite maintenance &mgmt,dog park,pool,gourmet coffee bar,expansive fitness center,cyberlounge &game room.This home features upscale amenities found in condominiums including GAS range,double ovens, floor to ceiling windows,custom cabinetry &stainless appliances including a wine fridge.Great use of space with an open kitchen,fire place in living area,large balcony,full size washer &dryer,3 large bedrooms.2 covered parking spots included- 3rd parking spot can be added for additional $150month.