Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:53 AM

16331 Lauder Lane

16331 Lauder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16331 Lauder Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Highlands North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
UPDATED AND FABULOUS! Spacious and private, this one-story duplex is conveniently located to UTD and zoned for highly-rated Richardson Schools - Bowie, Parkhill & JJ Pearce High School. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores & shopping. Extremely clean, updated interior, & recently painted throughout. Private courtyard off master bedroom plus additional side-yard with mature landscaping. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with closets. Washer dryer hook-ups. Lots of closets and natural light. Attached 2-car garage. Easy access to Hwy 75, Dallas North Toll Road & the Bush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16331 Lauder Lane have any available units?
16331 Lauder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16331 Lauder Lane have?
Some of 16331 Lauder Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16331 Lauder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16331 Lauder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16331 Lauder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16331 Lauder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 16331 Lauder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16331 Lauder Lane offers parking.
Does 16331 Lauder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16331 Lauder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16331 Lauder Lane have a pool?
No, 16331 Lauder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16331 Lauder Lane have accessible units?
No, 16331 Lauder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16331 Lauder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16331 Lauder Lane has units with dishwashers.

