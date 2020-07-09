16331 Lauder Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

UPDATED AND FABULOUS! Spacious and private, this one-story duplex is conveniently located to UTD and zoned for highly-rated Richardson Schools - Bowie, Parkhill & JJ Pearce High School. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores & shopping. Extremely clean, updated interior, & recently painted throughout. Private courtyard off master bedroom plus additional side-yard with mature landscaping. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with closets. Washer dryer hook-ups. Lots of closets and natural light. Attached 2-car garage. Easy access to Hwy 75, Dallas North Toll Road & the Bush.