1619 Kings Highway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony stainless steel basketball court fireplace range

Front covered porch greats you at this charming craftsman style home in the popular Kings Highway neighborhood near Stevens Park Golf Course. Open first floor with 2 living areas and kitchen w stainless-steel countertops & 6-burner gas range. Spacious backyard feats large patio w covered porch and basketball court. Sep laundry room w full size W&D connections and half bath also on first floor. Four beds up including master with en suite bath and dual closets. Walking distance to public parks, dining & entertainment!