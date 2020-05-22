All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1619 Kings Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1619 Kings Highway
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

1619 Kings Highway

1619 Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1619 Kings Highway, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
stainless steel
basketball court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
Front covered porch greats you at this charming craftsman style home in the popular Kings Highway neighborhood near Stevens Park Golf Course. Open first floor with 2 living areas and kitchen w stainless-steel countertops & 6-burner gas range. Spacious backyard feats large patio w covered porch and basketball court. Sep laundry room w full size W&D connections and half bath also on first floor. Four beds up including master with en suite bath and dual closets. Walking distance to public parks, dining & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Kings Highway have any available units?
1619 Kings Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Kings Highway have?
Some of 1619 Kings Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Kings Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Kings Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Kings Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Kings Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1619 Kings Highway offer parking?
No, 1619 Kings Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Kings Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Kings Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Kings Highway have a pool?
No, 1619 Kings Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Kings Highway have accessible units?
No, 1619 Kings Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Kings Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Kings Highway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University