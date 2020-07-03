1611 W Pentagon Parkway

All apartments in Dallas
Location

1611 West Pentagon Parkway, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one! One of a kind, amazing mid-century with tons of high-end upgrades! Too many updates to list, great space w tons of storage, light and closet space. There's private heaven out back, great for entertaining w a cedar pergola and decades-old wisteria providing shade. Split bamboo floors and solid limba wood kitchen and panels (really cool), new roofs, workshop in the basement, insulated garage doors. LED lights throughout. Incredibly well-built with all sorts of cool surprises. Toto Bidet in jack and jill to remain and all appliances to remain - owner to include lawn care and alarm monitoring. Quiet, wooded area, close to Bishop Arts, Downtown and DART train at Tyler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

