1611 W Pentagon Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the one! One of a kind, amazing mid-century with tons of high-end upgrades! Too many updates to list, great space w tons of storage, light and closet space. There's private heaven out back, great for entertaining w a cedar pergola and decades-old wisteria providing shade. Split bamboo floors and solid limba wood kitchen and panels (really cool), new roofs, workshop in the basement, insulated garage doors. LED lights throughout. Incredibly well-built with all sorts of cool surprises. Toto Bidet in jack and jill to remain and all appliances to remain - owner to include lawn care and alarm monitoring. Quiet, wooded area, close to Bishop Arts, Downtown and DART train at Tyler