Dallas, TX
15807 El Estado Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:39 PM

15807 El Estado Drive

15807 El Estado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15807 El Estado Dr, Dallas, TX 75248
Estates West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath with ample covered parking and a large fenced yard. Good location and RISD. Close to UTD and public transit. Ready for move-in. Come take a look today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15807 El Estado Drive have any available units?
15807 El Estado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 15807 El Estado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15807 El Estado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15807 El Estado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15807 El Estado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15807 El Estado Drive offers parking.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15807 El Estado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive have a pool?
No, 15807 El Estado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive have accessible units?
No, 15807 El Estado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15807 El Estado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15807 El Estado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15807 El Estado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

