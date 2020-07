Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

FIRST MONTHS RENT IS FREE! Freshly painted interior with new wood like floors in the all bedrooms, living room and hallway in highly desired BOWIE Elementary & PEARCE HS district. Both baths offer custom tile floors & new vanities. Secondary bath offers linen closet.Master bedroom offerS two closets. 2 CAR GARAGE offers convenient parking WITH TWO REMOTES. Large fenced private backyard. Owner pays water and splits evenly between the property number of tenants on both sides.