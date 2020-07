Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice and cozy brick home features: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a one car garage. New carpet and new paint.

All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Wood Burning Fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Rear parking with single car garage. No Evictions and No Section 8. Applicants must use NHC docs to apply.