Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

1535 Fiji Street

1535 Fiji St · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Fiji St, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Hip and cozy recently constructed townhome with easy access to downtown and Bishop Arts. This Belize floor plan with the Modern interior selection has an open kitchen, living, and dining area plus a secondary bedroom downstairs that would make for a great study-media-3rd bedroom. Be sure to check out the extra storage area access from the downstairs bathroom. The kitchen is sleek and functional with its Whirpool stainless steel appliances, deep undermount sink and quartz countertops. Nice downtown views from the backside of the property. Cool enclosed tub, shower in the master bathroom. Ample extra storage space in the attached 1 car garage. Per the HOA, the community is to be gated by year end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Fiji Street have any available units?
1535 Fiji Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Fiji Street have?
Some of 1535 Fiji Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Fiji Street currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Fiji Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Fiji Street pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Fiji Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1535 Fiji Street offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Fiji Street offers parking.
Does 1535 Fiji Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Fiji Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Fiji Street have a pool?
No, 1535 Fiji Street does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Fiji Street have accessible units?
No, 1535 Fiji Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Fiji Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Fiji Street has units with dishwashers.

