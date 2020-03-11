1535 Fiji Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hip and cozy recently constructed townhome with easy access to downtown and Bishop Arts. This Belize floor plan with the Modern interior selection has an open kitchen, living, and dining area plus a secondary bedroom downstairs that would make for a great study-media-3rd bedroom. Be sure to check out the extra storage area access from the downstairs bathroom. The kitchen is sleek and functional with its Whirpool stainless steel appliances, deep undermount sink and quartz countertops. Nice downtown views from the backside of the property. Cool enclosed tub, shower in the master bathroom. Ample extra storage space in the attached 1 car garage. Per the HOA, the community is to be gated by year end.