Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:48 PM

1534 Abrams Road

1534 Abrams Road · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Value in Lakewood! Nestled in the heart of East Dallas near historical neighborhoods this traditional home is perfect for the short term renter. Available for 3-6 month lease. Less than a mile to Baylor Hospital. 2 miles from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Abrams Road have any available units?
1534 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Abrams Road have?
Some of 1534 Abrams Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1534 Abrams Road offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Abrams Road offers parking.
Does 1534 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Abrams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 1534 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 1534 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Abrams Road does not have units with dishwashers.

