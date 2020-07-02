All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:48 AM

1442 Pecos Street

1442 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Pecos Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Live where the action is & enjoy incredible downtown views from your 300+ sqft rooftop deck. This private, end unit has all the bells and whistles including granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, wine fridge, gas logs, 3rd bedroom set up as a media room, 10 ft ceilings, zoned AC with Nest Thermostats, designer colors, monkey bar storage installed in garage, media closet, downtown views from master, 3 balconies, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & open floor plan. Elfa office system on 2nd floor. Kenmore Elite front load washer & dryer. Stainless Steel Fridge. No HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Pecos Street have any available units?
1442 Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Pecos Street have?
Some of 1442 Pecos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Pecos Street pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Pecos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1442 Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 1442 Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Pecos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 1442 Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Pecos Street has units with dishwashers.

