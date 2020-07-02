1442 Pecos Street

Amenities

Live where the action is & enjoy incredible downtown views from your 300+ sqft rooftop deck. This private, end unit has all the bells and whistles including granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, wine fridge, gas logs, 3rd bedroom set up as a media room, 10 ft ceilings, zoned AC with Nest Thermostats, designer colors, monkey bar storage installed in garage, media closet, downtown views from master, 3 balconies, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & open floor plan. Elfa office system on 2nd floor. Kenmore Elite front load washer & dryer. Stainless Steel Fridge. No HOA dues.