Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

1429 Caddo Street

1429 Caddo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Caddo Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Modern and Contemporary townhome in a vibrant and highly sought after East Dallas neighborhood! The first floor features stained concrete flooring, a spare bathroom and a spacious guest bedroom! Access to a charming private patio area! The second floor offers an open, light and airy floor plan - making it great for entertaining and hosting. The second floor also leads to a spacious wooden balcony. Gourmet kitchen overlooking the living and dining space! The third floor features a true master-suite with a spa like bathroom! Whirlpool tub and separate shower. Spacious closet. Vaulted ceilings and 2-car garage! Do not miss out on this fabulous townhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Caddo Street have any available units?
1429 Caddo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Caddo Street have?
Some of 1429 Caddo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Caddo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Caddo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Caddo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Caddo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1429 Caddo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Caddo Street offers parking.
Does 1429 Caddo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Caddo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Caddo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Caddo Street has a pool.
Does 1429 Caddo Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 Caddo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Caddo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Caddo Street has units with dishwashers.

