All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 14277 Preston Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
14277 Preston Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

14277 Preston Road

14277 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14277 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Great Location! Beautiful spacious 2 story condo nestled in the heart of North Dallas. Fresh paint, New flooring, Lovely Marble Tile Entry, Spacious Living Area with Corner FP & French Doors to Private Balcony. Huge Master with Vaulted Ceiling and private entrance, Enormous Walk-in Closet, fresh paint, newer flooring throughout. Nice and quiet community. One covered car parking space, trash, water, sewer, community pool and hot tub all included! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Located close to Galleria, near Addison's entertainment district and with quick access to 635 and Dallas North Tollway. Tenant and Tenants agent to verify all information provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14277 Preston Road have any available units?
14277 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14277 Preston Road have?
Some of 14277 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14277 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
14277 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14277 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 14277 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 14277 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 14277 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14277 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 14277 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 14277 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14277 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University