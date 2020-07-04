14277 Preston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Great Location! Beautiful spacious 2 story condo nestled in the heart of North Dallas. Fresh paint, New flooring, Lovely Marble Tile Entry, Spacious Living Area with Corner FP & French Doors to Private Balcony. Huge Master with Vaulted Ceiling and private entrance, Enormous Walk-in Closet, fresh paint, newer flooring throughout. Nice and quiet community. One covered car parking space, trash, water, sewer, community pool and hot tub all included! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Located close to Galleria, near Addison's entertainment district and with quick access to 635 and Dallas North Tollway. Tenant and Tenants agent to verify all information provided.