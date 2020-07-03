1427 Five Mile Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Modest 1 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths has Spacious living areas and a kitchen with granite counters that includes refrigerator, stove microwave and dishwasher. This Property has attached garage, large backyard with a patio and fire pit. Walking distance to public transportation. Rent: $1595.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee.Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.