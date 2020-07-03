All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

1427 Five Mile Drive

1427 Five Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Five Mile Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Modest 1 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths has Spacious living areas and a kitchen with granite counters that includes refrigerator, stove microwave and dishwasher. This Property has attached garage, large backyard with a patio and fire pit. Walking distance to public transportation. Rent: $1595.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee.Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Five Mile Drive have any available units?
1427 Five Mile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Five Mile Drive have?
Some of 1427 Five Mile Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Five Mile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Five Mile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Five Mile Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Five Mile Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1427 Five Mile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Five Mile Drive offers parking.
Does 1427 Five Mile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Five Mile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Five Mile Drive have a pool?
No, 1427 Five Mile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Five Mile Drive have accessible units?
No, 1427 Five Mile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Five Mile Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Five Mile Drive has units with dishwashers.

