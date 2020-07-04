14207 Haymeadow Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage in North Dall - Property Id: 3047



Beautiful and immaculate. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 stall garage. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Granite countertops, new kitchen appliances including a refrigerator/freezer, new wood floors and windows and freshly painted. Close to great restaurants in a safe neighborhood. Near 635 and 75. 1648 sq ft. Richardson High School District and amazing elementary schools!



Very responsive landlords, given that they live a few blocks away. Call or text Andrew (the landlord) at 616-835-1170 to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3047

Property Id 3047



(RLNE5876585)