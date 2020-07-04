All apartments in Dallas
14207 Haymeadow Drive

14207 Haymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14207 Haymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage in North Dall - Property Id: 3047

Beautiful and immaculate. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 stall garage. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Granite countertops, new kitchen appliances including a refrigerator/freezer, new wood floors and windows and freshly painted. Close to great restaurants in a safe neighborhood. Near 635 and 75. 1648 sq ft. Richardson High School District and amazing elementary schools!

Very responsive landlords, given that they live a few blocks away. Call or text Andrew (the landlord) at 616-835-1170 to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/3047
Property Id 3047

(RLNE5876585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have any available units?
14207 Haymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have?
Some of 14207 Haymeadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14207 Haymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14207 Haymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14207 Haymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14207 Haymeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14207 Haymeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14207 Haymeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 14207 Haymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 14207 Haymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14207 Haymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14207 Haymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

