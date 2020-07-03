All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2019

1419 Yakimo Drive

1419 Yakimo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Yakimo Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This estate has it all. Gorgeous drive up, resort style pool and outdoor living areas for you to cool off in, relax in the hammock, dine al fresco, grill outdoors and entertain family and friends. numerous living and dining areas! Luxurious master suite with large walk in shower and huge walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.Formal dinning,den with french doors to covered patio, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances,gas cook top,large center island and breakfast area that opens to den with fireplace. Home office or study that overlooks the pool and lush. tiered backyard. Two car attached garage.Situated on a large lot on a quiet street.This Kessler Park home is a rare find esp. for a lease. Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Yakimo Drive have any available units?
1419 Yakimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Yakimo Drive have?
Some of 1419 Yakimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Yakimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Yakimo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Yakimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Yakimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1419 Yakimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Yakimo Drive offers parking.
Does 1419 Yakimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Yakimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Yakimo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1419 Yakimo Drive has a pool.
Does 1419 Yakimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1419 Yakimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Yakimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Yakimo Drive has units with dishwashers.

