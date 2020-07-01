1417 N Garrett Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



Apartment Amenities



Nine foot (or higher) ceilings throughout all homes



Stained concrete flooring or plank flooring throughout all first level homes and in living, dining and bathroom areas of upper level homes



Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



Stainless steel appliance package including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers



Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens



Custom hardwood cabinetry



Luxury spa shower/tub for the ultimate zen experience



Washer and dryer connections in all homes



USB ports in all homes



Sonos Bluetooth speakers for a crisp, smooth sound



Private pet yards for your furry family



Community Amenities



Large, open flowing Clubroom & Modern Amenity Package



Outdoor skyline terrace with direct views of downtown



Bike Storage & Repair Facility



Cross Fit &; inspired strength & cardio gym



Resort style pool featuring swim up bar, private cabanas, courtyard grilling areas, and an outdoor gaming area



Engaging resident lounge areas



Electric car charging stations



Private Garages



Green Initiatives and Cost Saving Elements



Energy Star Appliances



LED exterior wall packs and garage lighting



Motion sensors in the parking garage



Low E double pane windows



15 Seer HVAC system in the clubhouse and leasing area



