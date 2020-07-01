1417 N Garrett Ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Nine foot (or higher) ceilings throughout all homes
Stained concrete flooring or plank flooring throughout all first level homes and in living, dining and bathroom areas of upper level homes
Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
Stainless steel appliance package including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers
Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens
Custom hardwood cabinetry
Luxury spa shower/tub for the ultimate zen experience
Washer and dryer connections in all homes
USB ports in all homes
Sonos Bluetooth speakers for a crisp, smooth sound
Private pet yards for your furry family
Community Amenities
Large, open flowing Clubroom & Modern Amenity Package
Outdoor skyline terrace with direct views of downtown
Bike Storage & Repair Facility
Cross Fit &; inspired strength & cardio gym
Resort style pool featuring swim up bar, private cabanas, courtyard grilling areas, and an outdoor gaming area
Engaging resident lounge areas
Electric car charging stations
Private Garages
Green Initiatives and Cost Saving Elements
Energy Star Appliances
LED exterior wall packs and garage lighting
Motion sensors in the parking garage
Low E double pane windows
15 Seer HVAC system in the clubhouse and leasing area
