All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1417 N Garrett Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1417 N Garrett Ave
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1417 N Garrett Ave

1417 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1417 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Nine foot (or higher) ceilings throughout all homes

Stained concrete flooring or plank flooring throughout all first level homes and in living, dining and bathroom areas of upper level homes

Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

Stainless steel appliance package including double door refrigerators with in-door water &amp; ice dispensers

Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens

Custom hardwood cabinetry

Luxury spa shower/tub for the ultimate zen experience

Washer and dryer connections in all homes

USB ports in all homes

Sonos Bluetooth speakers for a crisp, smooth sound

Private pet yards for your furry family

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Large, open flowing Clubroom &amp; Modern Amenity Package

Outdoor skyline terrace with direct views of downtown

Bike Storage &amp; Repair Facility

Cross Fit &; inspired strength &amp; cardio gym

Resort style pool featuring swim up bar, private cabanas, courtyard grilling areas, and an outdoor gaming area

Engaging resident lounge areas

Electric car charging stations

Private Garages

Green Initiatives and Cost Saving Elements

Energy Star Appliances

LED exterior wall packs and garage lighting

Motion sensors in the parking garage

Low E double pane windows

15 Seer HVAC system in the clubhouse and leasing area

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 N Garrett Ave have any available units?
1417 N Garrett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 N Garrett Ave have?
Some of 1417 N Garrett Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 N Garrett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1417 N Garrett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 N Garrett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1417 N Garrett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1417 N Garrett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1417 N Garrett Ave offers parking.
Does 1417 N Garrett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 N Garrett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 N Garrett Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1417 N Garrett Ave has a pool.
Does 1417 N Garrett Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1417 N Garrett Ave has accessible units.
Does 1417 N Garrett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 N Garrett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University