14012 Caltha Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable 4 bed, 2 bath home with well-maintained landscaping is ready for move-in! Open concept floorplan with tall ceilings, beautiful natural light, dark espresso vinyl wood flooring and plush carpet. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen featuring an island, with a fabulous view of the cozy fireplace in the living room. Relax in the master suite with private bath, offering walk-in closet, large garden tub and separate shower. Lots of storage space throughout, clean neutral colors and great backyard, perfect for entertaining. This lovely home is a must see!