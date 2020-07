Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Captivating condo in incredible location. Downstairs guest room with full bathroom. Kitchen offers dual ovens, stainless steel gas cook-top, and refrigerator INCLUDED. Huge master bedroom chamber with sitting area. Grand master bath offers frame-less shower, dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. Located within minutes of the best of Dallas including outdoor concerts, festivals, dining, shopping, and more. Must See!!