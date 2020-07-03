All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:11 AM

13887 Brookgreen Drive

13887 Brookgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13887 Brookgreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated throughout! Features new flooring, paint, hardware, lighting, subway tile back splash, sinks and vanities. This property features everything you want and more! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have any available units?
13887 Brookgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have?
Some of 13887 Brookgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13887 Brookgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13887 Brookgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13887 Brookgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13887 Brookgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13887 Brookgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13887 Brookgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13887 Brookgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13887 Brookgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13887 Brookgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

