Beautifully updated throughout! Features new flooring, paint, hardware, lighting, subway tile back splash, sinks and vanities. This property features everything you want and more! This won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have any available units?
13887 Brookgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13887 Brookgreen Drive have?
Some of 13887 Brookgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13887 Brookgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13887 Brookgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.