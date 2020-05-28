1364 Cy Blackburn Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated home with high vaulted ceilings in the living areas and bedrooms. With the master bedroom on the first floor and the 2 spare bedrooms on the second level, this makes a perfect home to raise a family. This spacious home offers a great deal of natural light with fresh paint, carpet and laminate flooring including beautiful tiled showers in the master bathroom and Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A large back yard lined with trees will make you feel right at home. This won't last long....