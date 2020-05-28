1364 Cy Blackburn Circle

Amenities
Newly renovated home with high vaulted ceilings in the living areas and bedrooms. With the master bedroom on the first floor and the 2 spare bedrooms on the second level, this makes a perfect home to raise a family. This spacious home offers a great deal of natural light with fresh paint, carpet and laminate flooring including beautiful tiled showers in the master bathroom and Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A large back yard lined with trees will make you feel right at home. This won't last long....