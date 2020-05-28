All apartments in Dallas
1364 Cy Blackburn Circle

1364 Cy Blackburn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Cy Blackburn Circle, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home with high vaulted ceilings in the living areas and bedrooms. With the master bedroom on the first floor and the 2 spare bedrooms on the second level, this makes a perfect home to raise a family. This spacious home offers a great deal of natural light with fresh paint, carpet and laminate flooring including beautiful tiled showers in the master bathroom and Jack and Jill bathroom upstairs. A large back yard lined with trees will make you feel right at home. This won't last long....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have any available units?
1364 Cy Blackburn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have?
Some of 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Cy Blackburn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle offer parking?
No, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have a pool?
No, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Cy Blackburn Circle has units with dishwashers.

