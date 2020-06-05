All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13366 Southview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13366 Southview Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:14 PM

13366 Southview Lane

13366 Southview Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13366 Southview Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Easy access to LBJ I-635 and 75 Central Expressway. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom half duplex with new wood style vinyl flooring in the bedrooms. Starbucks within 2 minutes drive. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information. Includes 2 covered parking spaces with additional exterior storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13366 Southview Lane have any available units?
13366 Southview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13366 Southview Lane have?
Some of 13366 Southview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13366 Southview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13366 Southview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13366 Southview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13366 Southview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13366 Southview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13366 Southview Lane offers parking.
Does 13366 Southview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13366 Southview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13366 Southview Lane have a pool?
No, 13366 Southview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13366 Southview Lane have accessible units?
No, 13366 Southview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13366 Southview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13366 Southview Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University