13366 Southview Lane

Easy access to LBJ I-635 and 75 Central Expressway. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom half duplex with new wood style vinyl flooring in the bedrooms. Starbucks within 2 minutes drive. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information. Includes 2 covered parking spaces with additional exterior storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
