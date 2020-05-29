13346 Purple Sage Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Large two story home located in the Hillcrest Homes Subdivision available ! 4 bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, extra living spaces, and updated kitchen make this is a great home for entertaining and hosting friends and family. Great sized rooms with spacious closets. Includes a wood burning fireplace in one of the two living areas! Large enclosed sunroom that opens up to a Private Fenced-in grass backyard. There is a covered porch in the front that overlooks a big front yard. This lovely home won't be available long, so schedule your showing today!