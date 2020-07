Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice clean half duplex in Richardson ISD. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Owner pays the water and takes care of the front yard mowing! Clean, rekeyed and ready for anyone wanting to be convenient to LBJ, Richland College or Central. Owner requires a 2 year lease and will hold the property up to 10 days after credit approval with signed lease and security deposit. No refrigerator. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded in document storage