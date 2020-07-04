All apartments in Dallas
13309 Daystrom Court

13309 Daystrom Court
Location

13309 Daystrom Court, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated kitchen cabinet finish, counters, flooring, windows, and paint throughout. All hard surface floors, no carpet. Looks nearly new. Ready for immediate move in at the end of this secluded cul-de-sac street. Fenced side yard with a recently constructed fence. Side partially covered patio. Huge parking and turn around rear alley access to the full two car garage with door opener. Full three bedrooms with 2 and one half baths, refrigerator included. Lawn care is also included and provided.
Currently not participating in voucher programs. No large pets. Credit history scores should be 620 or above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Daystrom Court have any available units?
13309 Daystrom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13309 Daystrom Court have?
Some of 13309 Daystrom Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13309 Daystrom Court currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Daystrom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Daystrom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13309 Daystrom Court is pet friendly.
Does 13309 Daystrom Court offer parking?
Yes, 13309 Daystrom Court offers parking.
Does 13309 Daystrom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Daystrom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Daystrom Court have a pool?
No, 13309 Daystrom Court does not have a pool.
Does 13309 Daystrom Court have accessible units?
No, 13309 Daystrom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Daystrom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13309 Daystrom Court has units with dishwashers.

