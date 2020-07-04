13309 Daystrom Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently updated kitchen cabinet finish, counters, flooring, windows, and paint throughout. All hard surface floors, no carpet. Looks nearly new. Ready for immediate move in at the end of this secluded cul-de-sac street. Fenced side yard with a recently constructed fence. Side partially covered patio. Huge parking and turn around rear alley access to the full two car garage with door opener. Full three bedrooms with 2 and one half baths, refrigerator included. Lawn care is also included and provided.

Currently not participating in voucher programs. No large pets. Credit history scores should be 620 or above.