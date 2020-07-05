All apartments in Dallas
1323 Saint Joseph Street
1323 Saint Joseph Street

1323 Saint Joseph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Saint Joseph Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Urban View! This chic contemporary condo is move-in ready and features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a rooftop patio. Perfectly located in the heart of Dallas just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Parks-including Exall Park and Klyde Warren, Farmers Market, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, and the list goes on. The open concept living area with the modern kitchen, fireplace, and a Juliette balcony are found on the 2nd floor. The spacious master bedroom en suite with private balcony and the secondary bedroom en suite are found on the 3rd floor. Take the stairs one level up to the rooftop patio with great views of downtown! Come check out this Downtown Dallas urban retreat with rooftop views before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have any available units?
1323 Saint Joseph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have?
Some of 1323 Saint Joseph Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Saint Joseph Street currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Saint Joseph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Saint Joseph Street pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Saint Joseph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Saint Joseph Street offers parking.
Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Saint Joseph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have a pool?
No, 1323 Saint Joseph Street does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have accessible units?
No, 1323 Saint Joseph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Saint Joseph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Saint Joseph Street has units with dishwashers.

