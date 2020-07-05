1323 Saint Joseph Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Welcome to Urban View! This chic contemporary condo is move-in ready and features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a rooftop patio. Perfectly located in the heart of Dallas just minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Parks-including Exall Park and Klyde Warren, Farmers Market, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, and the list goes on. The open concept living area with the modern kitchen, fireplace, and a Juliette balcony are found on the 2nd floor. The spacious master bedroom en suite with private balcony and the secondary bedroom en suite are found on the 3rd floor. Take the stairs one level up to the rooftop patio with great views of downtown! Come check out this Downtown Dallas urban retreat with rooftop views before it's gone!