Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13227 Fall Manor Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:43 PM

13227 Fall Manor Drive

13227 Fall Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13227 Fall Manor Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious duplex with an open floor plan. This three bed, two bath home is in a great location in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to major highways, restaurants and shopping. Ready for move in, come see your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have any available units?
13227 Fall Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have?
Some of 13227 Fall Manor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13227 Fall Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13227 Fall Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 Fall Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13227 Fall Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13227 Fall Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13227 Fall Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 13227 Fall Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 13227 Fall Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 Fall Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13227 Fall Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

