Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:50 AM

1314 Stafford

1314 Stafford St · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Stafford St, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1314 Stafford Available 04/06/20 3 bed 3 bath - Charming Farmhouse in Great Area! Roommates' Dream - *FURNISHED - ALL BILLS PAID* Perfect for three roommates! Cozy farm house in a historic neighborhood of West Dallas. A scooter or bike ride to Trinity Groves and walking distance to Sylvan 30 - Houndstooth, Taco Deli, Juice Land, etc... Pictures and video say it all. *I am happy to answer any questions!

*This was our AirBnB but do to COVID-19 we have lost all reservations. Looking for someone to stay on a month to month basis until COVID-19 settles and travel reopens.

We love most pets and have a 2 pet maximum. Pet rent is $25.00 a month per pet. Pet app: tinyurl.com/proxypets

Please don't contact unless ALL occupants can answer YES to the criteria below.
1. Is your income 3 times the amount of the rent?
2. You have never been evicted.
3. Do you always pay on time?
4. Will your past landlords give you a good recommendation?
5. Can you afford to pay first month's rent and deposit at move in?

If you answered YES to the above, the next step will be to apply here at proxypropertymgmt.com --> APPLY

(RLNE5056166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Stafford have any available units?
1314 Stafford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1314 Stafford currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Stafford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Stafford pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Stafford is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Stafford offer parking?
No, 1314 Stafford does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Stafford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Stafford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Stafford have a pool?
No, 1314 Stafford does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Stafford have accessible units?
No, 1314 Stafford does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Stafford have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Stafford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Stafford have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Stafford does not have units with air conditioning.

