Amenities

pet friendly all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1314 Stafford Available 04/06/20 3 bed 3 bath - Charming Farmhouse in Great Area! Roommates' Dream - *FURNISHED - ALL BILLS PAID* Perfect for three roommates! Cozy farm house in a historic neighborhood of West Dallas. A scooter or bike ride to Trinity Groves and walking distance to Sylvan 30 - Houndstooth, Taco Deli, Juice Land, etc... Pictures and video say it all. *I am happy to answer any questions!



*This was our AirBnB but do to COVID-19 we have lost all reservations. Looking for someone to stay on a month to month basis until COVID-19 settles and travel reopens.



We love most pets and have a 2 pet maximum. Pet rent is $25.00 a month per pet. Pet app: tinyurl.com/proxypets



Please don't contact unless ALL occupants can answer YES to the criteria below.

1. Is your income 3 times the amount of the rent?

2. You have never been evicted.

3. Do you always pay on time?

4. Will your past landlords give you a good recommendation?

5. Can you afford to pay first month's rent and deposit at move in?



If you answered YES to the above, the next step will be to apply here at proxypropertymgmt.com --> APPLY



(RLNE5056166)